Catholic World News

Warm meeting between Ukrainian Catholic leader, Ecumenical Patriarch

October 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, traveled to Istanbul to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches.

The Major Archbishop absented himself from the Synod of Bishops for the October 25 meeting, and the language at the meeting was far warmer than the anodyne language characteristic of ecumenical encounters.

“This is the second time I have the honor to pay an official visit to you and to thank you on behalf of all Ukrainians for your blessing and fatherly support,” said Major Archbishop Shevchuk. “You have often expressed joy over the growth of our church, and we feel that our mother church is rejoicing for us.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch responded, “What kind of mother does not rejoice for her children?” and said that he was praying for the “victory of the Ukrainian people.”

The Ukrainian Catholic leader thanked the Ecumenical Patriarchate for condemning the “Russian world” ideology. “Thank you for standing with Ukraine personally and as the Patriarchate of Constantinople,” Major Archbishop Shevchuk told the Ecumenical Patriarch.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!