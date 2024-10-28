Catholic World News

Cellphones in confessionals: a security risk?

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska has ordered his priests not to bring their cell phones into confessionals, to eliminate any possibility that a confession might be electronically recorded.

A Catholic News Agency report looks into concerns that a cell phone might “listen in” on a confession.

