Serve migrants, Pope encourages Scalabrinian missionaries

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 28 with Scalabrinian missionaries who were in Rome for the 16th general chapter of their order, and encouraged them to be “migrants among migrants.”

“Let’s not forget that migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated,” the Pope said, lamenting that their plight has been “aggravated by the closing of borders.”

