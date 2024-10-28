Catholic World News

Abrahamic Family House delegation meets with Pontiff

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 28 with a delegation from the Abrahamic Family House: the complex in Abu Dhabi that includes a church, a synagogue, and a mosque.

The Pope thanked the group for their effort to realize the vision put forward in the 2019 document on Human Fraternity that he signed together with Sheik Ahmad al Tayyeb, the grand iman of the Al Azhar University.

