Iranian archbishop: quest for supremacy bars path of peace

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Dominique Mathieu of Tehran said that in order to achieve peace, “We must abandon the aspiration to assert our supremacy and stop investing time, energy and resources in techniques and strategies that distance us from the light.”

Speaking in the wake of Israeli strikes on Iran, the Latin-rite archbishop avoided direct political comments, but said: It is time to face conflicts with courage and transparency. Only through authentic encounter with the other can the spark of fraternity emerge in our common home, which God, made love, has entrusted to us.”

