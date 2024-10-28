Catholic World News

Spend time in prayer with new Sacred Heart encyclical, USCCB president advises

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, welcomed Dilexit Nos, the new papal encyclical on the human and divine love of the heart of Jesus Christ.

“The ills of modern society can read like a litany of uncurable diseases: consumerism, secularism, partisanism,” Archbishop Broglio said. “Pope Francis offers a simple and powerful cure: the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

“I invite you to spend time in prayer with this moving letter from the Holy Father,” the prelate added.

