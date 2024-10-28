Catholic World News

Pontiff mourns destruction of hospitals, schools in wartime; renews appeal for prayers for peace

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the anniversary of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which emphasized humanitarian principles in wartime, Pope Francis drew attention to an international conference and renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Tomorrow an important International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent will open in Geneva, 75 years after the Geneva Conventions,” the Pope said on October 27. “May this event awaken consciences so that, during armed conflicts, the life and dignity of people and peoples, as well as the integrity of civil structures and places of worship, are respected, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

“It is sad to see how hospitals and schools are destroyed in war in some places,” the Pope remarked.

He added:

And please, let us continue to pray for peace, especially in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Lebanon, so that the escalation may be stopped and respect for human life, which is sacred, be put in first place!



The first victims are among the civilian population: we see this every day. Too many innocent victims! Every day we see images of slaughtered children. Too many children! Let us pray for peace.

