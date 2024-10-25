Researcher withholds study showing no benefits from gender treatment
October 25, 2024
Washington Times
CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy has withheld the results of a taxpayer-funded study on the effects of puberty blockers, fearing that her report would be used by opponents of gender-altering treatments.
Olson-Kennedy’s study concluded that puberty blockers have no measurable benefit for young people. She said that she feared her report would be “weaponized” if she released the results.
J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter summarized the logic behind Olson-Kennedy’s stand in a sardonic message on X (Twitter):
‘We must not publish a study that says we’re harming children because people who say we’re harming children will use the study as evidence that we’re harming children, which might make it difficult for us to continue harming children.’ The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
