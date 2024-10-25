Catholic World News

Researcher withholds study showing no benefits from gender treatment

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy has withheld the results of a taxpayer-funded study on the effects of puberty blockers, fearing that her report would be used by opponents of gender-altering treatments.

Olson-Kennedy’s study concluded that puberty blockers have no measurable benefit for young people. She said that she feared her report would be “weaponized” if she released the results.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter summarized the logic behind Olson-Kennedy’s stand in a sardonic message on X (Twitter):