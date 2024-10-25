Catholic World News

Paris archdiocese rejects suggestion for entry fees at Notre Dame

October 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on France24

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Paris has rebuffed a proposal by the French government to charge entrance fees at Notre Dame basilica.

Rachida Dati, the minister of culture, suggested introducing an admission fee at the basilica when it reopens in December. The archdiocese replied that a Catholic church should always be open to everyone, adding a reminder that under French law, access to churches is free.

