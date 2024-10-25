Catholic World News

Find new ways to evangelize, Pope challenges Passionists

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 25 with participants in the 8th general chapter of the Passionist order, and asked them to “identify new paths and create new opportunities” in their work of evangelization.

“Without renouncing the usual methods of pastoral action, I wish you to also identify new paths and create new opportunities to facilitate the encounter between people and the encounter with the Lord,” the Pope said. He encouraged the Passionists to “go out into the streets, squares and alleyways of the world, so as not to become inflexible and musty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

