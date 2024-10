Catholic World News

Details announced for jubilee of musical bands

October 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has published details of the Jubilee of Musical Bands, which will take place in Rome on May 10 and 11, as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

“The official Jubilee events for musical bands, beginning May 10, include the Opening Mass, Jubilee rites through Holy Doors, the Day of Reconciliation, an Evening Vigil, and the Closing Mass,” the USCCB stated in its ten-page resource packet.

The USCCB also offered suggestions to dioceses and parishes for celebrating the jubilee locally.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!