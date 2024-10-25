Catholic World News

US archbishop, at synod: Church needs women in decision-making

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle, a participant in the current synod session by papal appointment, said in an interview with Catholic News Service that the Church needs the voice of women in decision making.

The prelate also said that “it is no secret that the Church moves slowly when it comes to decision taking,” that “the Church in different cultures and different parts of the world and on different topics moves at different paces,” and that “the synod operates within the guardrails of tradition and Sacred Scripture.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

