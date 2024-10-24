Catholic World News

Vatican extension of China deal ‘beggars belief,’ activist says

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a tough appraisal of the Vatican’s decision to extend the secret deal with China regarding the appointment of bishops, Benedict Rodgers, a human-rights activist and head of Hong Kong Watch, remarks:

The fact that the Vatican failed to make the release of all jailed Catholic bishops and priests a precondition for the renewal of the agreement beggars belief.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

