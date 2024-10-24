Catholic World News

Welsh parliament votes against assisted suicide

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Welsh parliament, the Senedd, has voted against a motion that would have approved of physician-assisted suicide.

Although the Senedd vote does not have binding authority, the result—coming after a lively debate—could have an impact on current debate on the subject in the House of Commons.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

