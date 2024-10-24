Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller salutes Gutierrez as ‘one of the great theologians’

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, referred to the late Father Gustavo Gutierrez as “one of the great theologians and Catholic personalities of our time,” in response to the theologian’s death.

Although Gutierrez was regarded as the founder of liberation theology, a movement that the Vatican had questioned, Cardinal Müller said that Gutierrez himself was clear in his own thinking that “the consequence of liberation in Jesus Christ must also be the experience of the dignity of human existence.”

