Curial cardinals to face salary cut

October 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinals working in the Roman Curia will have their salaries cut beginning on November 1, as the Vatican implements cost-cutting measures in the face of a mounting deficit.

Maximino Caballero, the head of the Secretariat for Economic Affairs, wrote to the curial cardinals informing them of the chance, the Italian daily Il Messaggero reports. The amount of the salary cuts has not been disclosed.

