Pope lauds Latin language as ‘treasure trove’

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the conferral of the Pontifical Academy Awards, Pope Francis praised the Latin language as “a treasure trove of knowledge and thought, a key to the classical texts that forged our world.”

“It represents the roots of Western civilization and, in many ways, our very identity,” the Pope continued, in anticipation of prizes conferred by the Pontifical Academy Latinitatis for works on Latin and the sciences and Latin and politics. “It is a language that embraces philosophy, science, art and politics, thus demonstrating its intrinsic value as a tool for reflection and dialogue, more necessary than ever in a world as fragmented as ours.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

