USCCB committee chairmen back emissions data legislation

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on International Justice and Peace have lent their support to the PROVE IT Act, which would direct the US Department of Energy to “conduct and report on the results of a study regarding the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of certain products produced in the United States compared to the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of products produced in certain other countries.”

The bill, which has garnered bipartisan support, would “afford the US government with reliable information about the emissions intensity of numerous important products produced in the United States compared to those abroad,” Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop A. Elias Zaidan wrote in a letter to members of Congress.

“With reliable data on the emissions intensity of such products, industries from nations that have invested in rapid decarbonization, such as the United States, may be acknowledged for their ecologically responsible actions,” the prelates added.

