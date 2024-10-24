Catholic World News

Holy See ‘alarmed’ by radiation risk from Ukraine war, Vatican diplomat says

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting on the effects of atomic radiation, a leading Vatican diplomat said that the Holy See is “alarmed by the significant risk of an uncontrolled release of ionizing radiation, particularly with regard to the ongoing conflict around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as in in the vicinity of the Kursk nuclear power plants.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, also called on governments to “implement policies that consider the potential negative health and environmental consequences” of nuclear radiation.

Russian troops seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in 2022; the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in an area of Russia to which the fighting spread in August.

