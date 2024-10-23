Catholic World News

Indonesian cardinal-designate declines red hat

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paskalis Bruno Syukur, who was named by Pope Francis to become a member of the College of Cardinals, has told the Pontiff that he prefers to decline the honor, choosing instead to “grow in priestly life.”

The 64-year-old Franciscan, who was appointed in 2014 as Bishop of Bogor, had previously served a provincial for the Franciscan order in Indonesia.

With the removal of Bishop Syukur, there are now 20 cardinals set to receive red hats at the consistory scheduled for December 8.

