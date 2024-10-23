Catholic World News

Gustavo Gutierrez, father of liberation theology, dead at 96

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gustavo Gutierrez, OP, widely acknowledged as the most influential figure in the development of liberation theology, died on October 22 at the age of 96.

The Peruvian Dominican was the author of Toward a Theology of Liberation, a 1971 book that sparked a lively debate among Catholic theologians, especially in Latin America. His work became the subject of Vatican scrutiny, and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a caution about some forms of liberation theology.

But Father Gutierrez himself retained great influence within the Church. His work was admired by Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

