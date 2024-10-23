Catholic World News

Buffalo diocese cautions priests against involvement in parish-closing appeals

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York has instructed parish priests to avoid involvement in parishioners’ efforts to prevent their parishes from closing.

In a memo reminding priests to be “mindful of their promise of obedience” to their bishop, the diocese told priests that they should not encourage or assist any efforts by their parishioners to appeal the bishop’s decisions . About 70 parishes in Buffalo will be closed in a diocesan consolidation campaign.

The diocese cautioned that parishioners who appeal to the Vatican should not be allowed use of parish funds, facilities, or communications.

