Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit and the Sacrament of Marriage

October 23, 2024

At his October 23 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the Holy Spirit and the Sacrament of Marriage, in the tenth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church, we now turn to the sacrament of marriage,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Within the Holy Trinity, the Holy Spirit is the bond of love between the Father and the Son.’”

The summary continued:

As a sacrament of loving union between a man and a woman, Christian marriage is a reflection of that eternal relationship between the Divine Persons, a mutual self giving that gives rise to profound and enduring joy. Let us ask the Spirit to sustain married couples and families in their vocation to be joyful signs of God’s eternal love, Christ’s sacrificial love for the Church and the promise of that love to bring lasting peace to our broken world.

