Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit and the Sacrament of Marriage
October 23, 2024
At his October 23 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the Holy Spirit and the Sacrament of Marriage, in the tenth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”
“In our continuing catechesis on the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church, we now turn to the sacrament of marriage,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Within the Holy Trinity, the Holy Spirit is the bond of love between the Father and the Son.’”
The summary continued:
As a sacrament of loving union between a man and a woman, Christian marriage is a reflection of that eternal relationship between the Divine Persons, a mutual self giving that gives rise to profound and enduring joy. Let us ask the Spirit to sustain married couples and families in their vocation to be joyful signs of God’s eternal love, Christ’s sacrificial love for the Church and the promise of that love to bring lasting peace to our broken world.
Previous audiences since series begin:
- 1. The Spirit of God was hovering over the waters (May 29, 2024)
- 2. “The wind blows where it wishes”: Where there is the Spirit of God, there is freedom (June 5, 2024)
- 3. “All Scripture is inspired by God”: Knowing God’s love through God’s words (June 12, 2024)
- 4. The Spirit teaches the Bride to pray: The Psalms, symphony of prayer in the Bible (June 19, 2024)
- On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26, 2024; no audiences in July)
- 5. Incarnate by the work of the Holy Spirit, from the Virgin Mary: How to conceive and bear Jesus (August 7, 2024; no audience on August 14)
- 6. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me”: The Holy Spirit in the Baptism of Jesus (August 21, 2024)
- Sea and desert (on migrants) (August 28, 2024; no audiences on September 4 and 11)
- The Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore (September 18, 2024)
- 7. Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. The Holy Spirit, our ally in the fight against the spirit of evil (September 25, 2024)
- No audience on October 2 (opening Mass of second session of Synod on Synodality)
- 8. “They were all filled with the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles (October 9, 2024)
- 9. “I believe in the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the faith of the Church (October 16, 2024)
