Cardinal Zen rips manipulation of Synod

October 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has charged that the Synod of Bishops is being manipulated in order “to overthrow the Church hierarchy and implement a democratic system.”

The retired Bishop of Hong Kong illustrated his point by noting that the current Synod on Synodality, during its 2023 meeting, had lengthy discussions on the question of blessing same-sex unions. But the Vatican then released Fiducia Supplicans without waiting for the Synod’s judgment, he observed. “This is incredible arrogance!” he complained.

Cardinal Zen voiced the fear that “the future of the Church will be very unclear, because some clergy and friends of the Pope who insist on changing the Church tradition in this regard continue to push forward their plans with all strength.”

