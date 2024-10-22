Catholic World News

US bishop at synod: ‘Allowing different episcopal conferences to teach varying doctrines would be disastrous’

October 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing the importance of doctrinal unity, a US bishop who is participating in the synod on synodality warned that “allowing different episcopal conferences to teach varying doctrines would be disastrous.”

In a brief interview, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne —South Bend, Indiana, said that “doctrinal fragmentation in matters of faith and morals would be really against the will of our Lord, and really hurt our mission, especially our mission of evangelization in a divided world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

