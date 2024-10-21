Catholic World News

Another pro-life activist begins lengthy prison sentence

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A 33-year-old mother of a small child reported to a federal prison in Alabama on October 18 to begin a 3.5-year prison sentence for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinics Act.

Beverlyn Beatty Williams was convicted of participating in a blockade at a New York Planned Parenthood facility in June 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

