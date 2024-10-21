Catholic World News

Following synod’s conclusion, synod leaders will ‘reread’ Church’s last 60 years

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In the three days that follow the conclusion of the synod on synodality, key synod leaders will take part in a three-day conference at the Pontifical Gregorian University devoted to interpreting the Church’s last six decades.

The conference, entitled “From the Council to the Synod. Rereading a Church’s journey 60 years after Lumen Gentium (1964-2024),” will feature speeches by Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod; Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the synod session’s relator general; and Fathers Riccardo Battocchio and Giacomo Costa, special secretaries at the synod session.

According to the university, the conference’s title

tells the story of the Church’s journey, which the congress intends to reread, taking the circularity between the Synod and the Council as the criterion for interpretation: rereading the Synod in the light of the Council and the Council in the light of the Synod. The 60 years of the Church’s journey are a challenge to understand the complexity of the reception process and the question of whether what the Church is experiencing with the Synod process is really the mature fruit of the Council and its ecclesiological proposal.

Lumen Gentium, mentioned in the conference’s title, is the Second Vatican Council’s Dogmatic Constitution on the Church.

