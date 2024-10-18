Catholic World News

Former Israeli prime minister, Palestinian foreign minister present peace proposal to Pope Francis

October 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On October 17, Pope Francis received former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Kidwa, Palestinian peace activist Samer Sinijlawi, and Israeli peace activist Gershon Baskin.

“We could feel that he is focused on the message that we wanted to bring forth, which is that the war in Gaza has to be stopped, that the hostages have to be returned to their families, that Israel has to pull out completely from Gaza, and that Israel and the Palestinians must embark immediately on negotiations for comprehensive peace on the two-state solution,” said Olmert.

Al-Kidwa added:

We presented the Holy Father with our peace proposal for Gaza, which includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, along with the simultaneous release of an agreed number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, and the resumption of negotiations for the creation of two separate states at peace with each other.

