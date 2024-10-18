Catholic World News

Draft agenda announced for US bishops’ fall meeting

October 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the draft agenda for its fall meeting, which will take place in Baltimore on November 11-14.

The four leading agenda items are

an update on the resources being developed in a collaborative effort among several USCCB committees for Dignitas Infinita

an update on the interim implementation of Antiquum Ministerium (on the ministry of the catechist)

(on the ministry of the catechist) a discussion on the pastoral implementation of integral ecology and Laudato Si’

the drafting of a document guiding lay ecclesial ministry as a follow-up to the bishops’ 2005 document

