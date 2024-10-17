Catholic World News

British man sentenced for silent prayer at abortion clinic

October 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A British military veteran has been found guilty of criminal conduct for praying silently outside an abortion clinic, ordered to pay £9,700 ($11,700), and threatened with a jail sentence if he repeats the offense.

Adam Smith-Connor was convicted of violating a public “safe zone” outside an abortion clinic in Bournemouth in 2022 by standing silently with his head bowed in prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!