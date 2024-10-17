Catholic World News

Pope pleads for inclusion of people with disabilities

October 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 16 to participants in a conference sponsored by the G7 group on disabilities, Pope Francis said that “every person is an integral part of the universal human family, and no one should fall victim to a throwaway culture—absolutely no one.”

In making a plea for efforts to ensure that people with disabilities are included in the work of society, the Pope also said that “we must take into account the urgent needs of the earth, our common home.” He said that climate change harms those who are must vulnerable, “including persons with disabilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!