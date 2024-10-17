Catholic World News

Australian archbishop: Synod cannot ‘reinvent faith’

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, remarked that the Church cannot “teach a different Catholicism in different countries,” in an interview with EWTN News Nightly.

The Australian prelate, who is a participant in the Synod on Synodality, was reflecting on discussions about the doctrinal authority of national bishops’ conferences. He reported that this week’s discussions at the Synod have involved “the scope and what are the limits of the local and cultural” in the universal Church.

Archbishop Fisher strongly insisted that the Church must “hold on to the deposit of faith, the apostolic tradition, that we don’t imagine, in the vanity of our age, that we are going to reinvent the Catholic faith or the Catholic Church.”

