Papal autobiography to be published in January

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Hope, an autobiography of Pope Francis, will be published by Penguin Random House in January 2025.

The publisher describes the book as “the first autobiography in history ever to be published by a Pope.” But Life: My Story through History, in which Pope Francis “recalls his life through memories and observations of the most significant occurrences of the past eight decades,” was published by HarperOne earlier this year.

Describing the forthcoming volume—on which the Pontiff worked with “co-writer” Carlo Musso—the publisher announces:

In recounting his memories with intimate narrative force and reflecting on his own personal passions, Pope Francis deals unsparingly with some of the crucial moments of his papacy and writes candidly, courageously, and prophetically about some of the most important and controversial questions of our present times.

