Los Angeles archdiocese pays an additional $880 million in abuse settlement

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has reached an agreement to settlel more than 1,000 sex-abuse cases, with a payment of $880 million.

The archdiocese had previously settled earlier claims for $740 million, bringing the total cost of the sex-abuse crisis in the archdiocese to a staggering $1.5 billion, not including legal fees.

The $880 million sum was accepted by lawyers for both the archdiocese and abuse victims, after a lengthy mediation process. Archbishop José Gomez said: “My hope is that this settlement will provide some measure of healing for what these men and women have suffered.”

