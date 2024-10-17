Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for respect for indigenous communities

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on the rights of indigenous people, a leading Vatican diplomat said that “challenges faced by indigenous communities,” such as “food insecurity and the effects of nuclear tests, arise from a lack of respect.”

“The first step is to establish respect, recognizing that indigenous communities enjoy a unique cultural heritage, which they have the right to maintain, control, protect, and develop,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “The international community should acknowledge this cultural heritage and help it to flourish.”

“The protection of indigenous traditional knowledge must remain a priority,” he added. “Furthermore, the environmental stewardship practices of indigenous peoples, rooted in centuries of tradition and respect for nature, must be duly recognized and integrated into global climate and biodiversity strategies.”

