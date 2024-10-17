Catholic World News

‘See with love, feel compassion, draw close, and take care’: papal encouragement for surgeons

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Italian Society of Surgery on October 16 and encouraged them to “see with love, feel compassion, draw close and take care. This is how every good doctor becomes a neighbor to the patient.”

“It is always the person who lives and dies, who suffers and heals, not only their organs or tissues,” the Pope said. “When you have the body of a person in your hands, created in the image of God, act as ‘artisans of health,’ working on others with the same care with which you yourself would wish to be treated.”

