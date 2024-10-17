Catholic World News

Pope tells Sicilian theologians their work can’t ignore Mafia, migration

October 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a video message to the Pontifical Theological Faculty of Sicily for its 43rd anniversary.

“Promote a theology that, from the height of the cross and on its knees before its neighbor, uses humble, sober and radical words to help everyone approach compassion,” he said—“words that teach us to make nets of salvation and love, to generate a new history, rooted in the history of the people.”

Calling for “the cultural redemption of an area still dramatically marked by the scourge of the Mafia,” the Pope added:

Doing theology in the Mediterranean, therefore, means remembering that the proclamation of the Gospel passes through the commitment to the promotion of justice, the overcoming of inequalities and the defense of innocent victims so that the Gospel of life always shines forth and evil is rejected in all its forms.

