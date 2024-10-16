Catholic World News

French archbishop reacts to public pagan imagery, consecrates archdiocese

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Guy de Kerimel of Toulouse, France announced that he would consecrate the archdiocese to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during Mass on October 16, in response to the public display of satanic symbols.

The archbishop was reacting to the parade scheduled for later this month, celebrating the “Gate of Darkness” show, that is expected to draw tens of thousands of people. The parade features an enormous figure of Lillith, a goddess of Mesopotomian pagans, who is portrayed as the “Guardian of Darkness,” guiding the damned to join the army of Hades.

