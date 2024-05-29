Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit in the Church’s faith

October 16, 2024

At his October 16 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the Holy Spirit in the faith of the Church, in the ninth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“Today we continue our catechesis on the Holy Spirit, who is present and at work in the life of the Church,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “As we proclaim in the Creed, the Holy Spirit is ‘the Lord, the giver of life.’”

The summary continued:

Within the life of the Blessed Trinity the Holy Spirit is “consubstantial,” equal in divinity with the Father and the Son. As “giver of life,” he gives us a share in Christ’s own life and victory over sin and death. He thus gives us hope amid the suffering and injustices of our world. Let us ask the Spirit to strengthen our belief in the power of Christ’s Resurrection to transform our lives and the world in which we live.

