Pope, at general audience, reflects on the Holy Spirit in the Church’s faith
October 16, 2024
At his October 16 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on the Holy Spirit in the faith of the Church, in the ninth talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”
“Today we continue our catechesis on the Holy Spirit, who is present and at work in the life of the Church,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “As we proclaim in the Creed, the Holy Spirit is ‘the Lord, the giver of life.’”
The summary continued:
Within the life of the Blessed Trinity the Holy Spirit is “consubstantial,” equal in divinity with the Father and the Son. As “giver of life,” he gives us a share in Christ’s own life and victory over sin and death. He thus gives us hope amid the suffering and injustices of our world.
Let us ask the Spirit to strengthen our belief in the power of Christ’s Resurrection to transform our lives and the world in which we live.
Previous audiences since series begin:
- 1. The Spirit of God was hovering over the waters (May 29, 2024)
- 2. “The wind blows where it wishes”: Where there is the Spirit of God, there is freedom (June 5, 2024)
- 3. “All Scripture is inspired by God”: Knowing God’s love through God’s words (June 12, 2024)
- 4. The Spirit teaches the Bride to pray: The Psalms, symphony of prayer in the Bible (June 19, 2024)
- On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26, 2024; no audiences in July)
- 5. Incarnate by the work of the Holy Spirit, from the Virgin Mary: How to conceive and bear Jesus (August 7, 2024; no audience on August 14)
- 6. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me”: The Holy Spirit in the Baptism of Jesus (August 21, 2024)
- Sea and desert (on migrants) (August 28, 2024; no audiences on September 4 and 11)
- The Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore (September 18, 2024)
- 7. Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. The Holy Spirit, our ally in the fight against the spirit of evil (September 25, 2024)
- No audience on October 2 (opening Mass of second session of Synod on Synodality)
- 8. “They were all filled with the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles
