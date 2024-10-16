Catholic World News

Pope recalls October is month of the missions

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recalled that October is the month devoted to the missions.

“In this month dedicated to the missions, let us ask the Holy Spirit to help us make Christ the cornerstone of our lives,” he tweeted on October 14. “May we bear joyful witness to the unity and peace He gives us.”

World Mission Sunday is celebrated this year on October 20.

