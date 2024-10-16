Catholic World News

US bishops to vote for 5 committee chairmen

October 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that the bishops will vote for five future committee chairmen at their upcoming November meeting.

The two candidates for chairman-elect of the Committee on Divine Worship are Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland (Oregon) and Auxiliary Bishop Michael Woost of Cleveland. The two candidates for chairman-elect of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth are Bishop Edward Burns of Dallas and Bishop James Conley of Lincoln.

The chairmen-elect, after a year of service in that position, will become chairmen of their committees.

