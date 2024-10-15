Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi in Moscow again for peace talks

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi is in Moscow this week for new talks aimed at finding common ground for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The Italian cardinal, acting as a special envoy for Pope Francis, met on October 14 with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. This is his second visit to Moscow, to meet with Russian leaders and promote further diplomatic efforts.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the immediate goal of Cardinal Zuppi’s mission is “the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families and the exchange of prisoners.” The more ambitious objective is work toward a peace agreement.

