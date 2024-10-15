Catholic World News

Norwegian Christians unite against gender ideology

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Thirty Christian organizations in Norway—including formal church groups and lay associations—have joined in a statement supporting traditional marriage and rejecting gender ideology.

The statement argues that gender ideology “has no biological and scientific foundation,” and states: “It is immensely problematic to teach children and young people that there are ‘boys, girls, and other genders.’” It affirms that sexual relationships outside marriage are “at odds with the Bible’s theology of creation and with Jesus’ ethical teaching.”

The statement also opposes artificial forms of reproduction:

To deprive children deliberately and intentionally of the right to know their biological mother or father, and their wider families – for example through assisted fertilisation or surrogacy – violates God’s will for creation and children’s rights.

The statement is endorsed by the Norwegian Catholic bishops and by Lutheran, Baptist, Pentecostal, and Evangelical leaders.

