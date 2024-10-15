Catholic World News

Italian abbey marks 1,000 years

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Territorial Abbey of Santa Maria di Grottaferrata has announced a series of events to commemorate its 1,000th anniversary, culminating in a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints since 2020 and apostolic administrator of the abbey since 2013.

The territorial abbey is one of the three jurisdictions of the Italo-Albanian Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

