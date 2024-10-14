Catholic World News

Christian themes earn ‘trigger warnings’ in English university curriculum

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Nottingham University has placed “trigger warnings” on literary works that contain “expressions of Christian faith,” warning that some students might find them offensive.

The warnings appear on works in a course on Chaucer and his contemporaries, and apply to classic works including The Canterbury Tales, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, and Piers Plowman.

A university spokesman explained the warning: “Even those who are practicing Christians will find aspects of the late-medieval worldview… alienating and strange.”

