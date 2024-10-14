Catholic World News

Irish bishops urge welcome for immigrants

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: As public opposition to a surge of immigration grows in Ireland, the country’s Catholic bishops have issued a statement urging their people “to welcome migrants so as to support the defense of their inalienable rights.”

The bishops’ statement, entitled “A Hundred Thousand Welcomes,” acknowledges that immigration has reached an unprecedented level in Ireland. “However, the Irish people, conscious of our own history of migration and Christian faith, must continue to welcome newcomers,” the bishops insist.

The bishops encourage Irish Catholics to go beyond mere tolerance of immigrants, saying that “true but true Christian encounter involves mutual enrichment, where established communities and newcomers share and learn from each other.”

