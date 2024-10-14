Catholic World News

Pope reflects on Jesus and the rich young man

October 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on October 13, delivered to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on the encounter between Jesus and the rich young man in Mark 10:17-30, the Gospel reading of the day.

The Pope asked:

Brothers and sisters, that rich man did not want to risk, to risk what? He did not want to risk love, and he went away with a sad face. And us? Let us ask ourselves: what is our heart attached to? How do we satiate our hunger for life and happiness? Do we know how to share with those who are poor, with those who are in difficulty or in need of listening, of a smile, of a word to help them regain hope? Or who need to be listened to?

“Let us remember this: the true wealth is not the goods of this world, the true wealth is being loved by God, and learning to love like Him,” the Pope concluded. “And now let us ask for the intercession of the Virgin Mary, so that she may help us discover in Jesus the treasure of life.”

