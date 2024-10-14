Catholic World News

Eyes raised, hands joined, feet bare: papal letter to new cardinals

October 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office released a letter from Pope Francis to the 21 new cardinals.

“I urge you to make every effort as a Cardinal to embody the three attitudes with which an Argentinian poet (Francisco Luis Bernárdez) once characterized St. John of the Cross, and which are also applicable to us: ‘eyes raised, hands joined, feet bare,’” Pope Francis wrote in the letter, released on October 12, but dated six days earlier.

After reflecting briefly on each of these phrases, the Pope concluded:

I thank you for your generosity and I assure you of my prayers that the title of “servant” (deacon) will increasingly eclipse that of “eminence.” Pray for me, and may Jesus bless you and the Holy Virgin accompany you.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!