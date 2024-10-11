Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller sidelined by illness; hopes to rejoin Synod

October 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller has been unable to participate in recent sessions of the Synod on Synodality, because of a ailment that has been tentatively diagnosed as a herniated disc.

The former prefect of what was then the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith reports that he hopes to rejoin the discussions soon. “I’m waiting for the green light from the doctor,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!