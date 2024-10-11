Catholic World News

Spanish prime minister meets with Pontiff

October 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 11 with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castlejon of Spain.

The Vatican reported that their conversation centered on Church-state relations, as well as international affairs, with a special emphasis on the migration crisis in the Mediterranean region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!